BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €51.00 ($60.00) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.95 ($51.70).

BNP stock opened at €41.09 ($48.34) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.70.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

