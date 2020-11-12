BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after buying an additional 9,578,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after buying an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,013 shares of company stock valued at $20,016,543. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

