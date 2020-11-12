BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $112.76. Approximately 7,990,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 2,017,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 269.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 149.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $377,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

