BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $72.80 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.78.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,069,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,000.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

