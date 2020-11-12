BidaskClub Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to “Hold”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 194.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

