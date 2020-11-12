BidaskClub Downgrades G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to Hold

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. G Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

