Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.96

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.96 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 1487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.11.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,592,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,614,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

