Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 135.52 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.31.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

