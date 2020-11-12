Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

