Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.