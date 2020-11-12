Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

BOCH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

BOCH stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.63. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

