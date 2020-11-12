Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CIB stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

