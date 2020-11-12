Banco Santander Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,464 call options.
NYSE:SAN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.
