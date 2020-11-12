Banco Santander Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,464 call options.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

