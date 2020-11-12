Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.30 ($2.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

