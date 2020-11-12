Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $213,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 78.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

