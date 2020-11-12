Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 13%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)’s share price was down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 163,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 198,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

