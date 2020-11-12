Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 17th (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ (NASDAQ:AZYO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 17th. Aziyo Biologics had issued 2,941,176 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $49,999,992 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Aziyo Biologics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AZYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AZYO stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

