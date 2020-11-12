AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,181.83 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,146.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

