AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,181.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,157.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,146.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.