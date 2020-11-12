AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$22.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) alerts:

TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.31 on Monday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$727.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.