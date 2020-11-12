AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$22.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.31 on Monday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29.
About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
