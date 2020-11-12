Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

ACB stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,158.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 571,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

