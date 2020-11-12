Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,158.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

