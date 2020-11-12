Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.48.

ACB opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $891.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,158.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

