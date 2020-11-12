Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Underperform

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACB. CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,158.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 571,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

