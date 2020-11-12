Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 18.7%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) shares fell 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.95 and last traded at C$11.91. 5,116,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,112,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. ATB Capital cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

