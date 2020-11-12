Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (ORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (TSE:ORA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 13th.

ORA stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.13 million and a PE ratio of 40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.46. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, as well as Aranzazu copper mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

