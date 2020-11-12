Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (ORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) (TSE:ORA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 13th.
ORA stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.13 million and a PE ratio of 40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.46. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.
About Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO)
See Also: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.