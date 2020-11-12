AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $18.82. AudioEye shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 1,791 shares traded.

AEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

