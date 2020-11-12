Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Atlassian worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

