Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ AY opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 855,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 350,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 127,302 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.