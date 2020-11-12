Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 1,546,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,027,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

ATRA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

