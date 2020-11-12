ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

