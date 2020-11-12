ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.