Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.42, but opened at $71.25. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

