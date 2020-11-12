ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.79.

ARX opened at C$6.27 on Monday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

