Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.72.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $111.03 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.