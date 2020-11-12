Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several other analysts have also commented on APLE. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

APLE stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

