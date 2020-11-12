Analyzing RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93% RigNet -13.44% -121.61% -15.52%

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and RigNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.01 RigNet $242.93 million 0.36 -$19.16 million N/A N/A

RigNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of RigNet shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RigNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and RigNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RigNet beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Communications Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. This segment also sells communications equipment; and provides installation and maintenance services. The Apps & IoT segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as a real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence data platform; Cyphre encryption; cybersecurity services; edge computing solution services that assist customers with collecting and standardizing the complex data produced by edge devices; applications for safety and workforce productivity; and other value-added services. This segment also provides private machine-to-machine IoT data networks, including supervisory control and data acquisition. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. This segment also provides monitoring and maintenance for fire and gas detection systems; and programmable logic controller and automation control systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

