Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $759.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

