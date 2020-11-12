Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.95

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 19618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $423,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and sold 396,620 shares worth $6,057,209. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

