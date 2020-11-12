Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,747,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 225.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 234,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.