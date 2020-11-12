American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,217,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 365,739 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American International Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

