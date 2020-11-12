Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.66. Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,081,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77.

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as GoldBridges Global Resources plc and changed its name to Altyn Plc in December 2016.

