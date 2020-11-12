Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.11

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.11 and last traded at C$59.39, with a volume of 73933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.70.

AIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.28.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9010015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,798.09. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,457,211. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

