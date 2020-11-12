Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.81. Altimmune shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 81,011 shares.

The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

About Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

