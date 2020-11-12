Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,560.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,490.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

