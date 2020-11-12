Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

