Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $461.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

