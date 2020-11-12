Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $3.90. Akerna shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 3,273 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 137.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 6,033.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

