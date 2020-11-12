Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $3.90. Akerna shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 3,273 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 137.11%.
Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.