Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 146,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.53% of Air Transport Services Group worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

