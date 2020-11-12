Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$24.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

TSE AC opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

